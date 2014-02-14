* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield retreats after hitting a 1-1/2 month high early in session, tracking rupee movements. * Yields hits 8.89 percent, the highest since Dec. 30. Was last 2 bps down at 8.85 pct. * India's central bank will conduct a 28-day variable term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.22 billion) later on Friday. * "The RBI has provided an additional 100 billion rupee term repo, which means chances of an OMO have diminished," says a trader with a primary dealership. * The market would focus on the wholesale prices-led inflation data for January which is expected at 0630 GMT. The market will closely watch core inflation data for cues on interest rate direction. * India's central bank governor said a moderation in the minimum support prices for agricultural products would help curb inflation in the country. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)