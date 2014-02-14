* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.31 percent while broader NSE index up 0.23 percent. * Shares in telecom companies gain with Bharti Airtel rising 1.7 percent while Idea Cellular gains more than 2 percent after winning airwaves in the premium 900 megahertz band spectrum. * However, Indian Oil Corp shares fall 1.7 percent after the company reported a net loss of 9.61 billion rupees in the December quarter.. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.99 billion rupees ($64 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. Foreign investors were net buyers for the second straight session after a nine-day selling streak in the secondary share market, the data showed. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)