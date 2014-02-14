Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* J.P.Morgan expects India's gross borrowing for 2014/15 to be in a range of 6.1 trillion rupees to 6.4 trillion rupees ($97.81 billion to $102.62 billion). * The investment bank adds net issuance should be 4.7 trillion rupees, based on the government's forecast of a 4.2 percent fiscal deficit for FY15 and 88 percent financing via government bonds. * J.P.Morgan adds RBI has also conducted a debt swap for 120 billion rupees out of 1.7 trillion rupees redemptions for fiscal 2015. * These factors work out to a gross borrowing requirement of 6.25 trillion rupees for fiscal 2015. * J.P.Morgan continues to remain tactically long on 5-year bonds as technicals will remain favourable over the next couple of months. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present an interim budget on Monday, the last one before general elections due by May. ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o