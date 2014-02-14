* J.P.Morgan expects India's gross borrowing for 2014/15 to be in a range of 6.1 trillion rupees to 6.4 trillion rupees ($97.81 billion to $102.62 billion). * The investment bank adds net issuance should be 4.7 trillion rupees, based on the government's forecast of a 4.2 percent fiscal deficit for FY15 and 88 percent financing via government bonds. * J.P.Morgan adds RBI has also conducted a debt swap for 120 billion rupees out of 1.7 trillion rupees redemptions for fiscal 2015. * These factors work out to a gross borrowing requirement of 6.25 trillion rupees for fiscal 2015. * J.P.Morgan continues to remain tactically long on 5-year bonds as technicals will remain favourable over the next couple of months. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present an interim budget on Monday, the last one before general elections due by May. ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)