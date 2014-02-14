Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Shares in India's Future Retail rose as much as 20 percent after the company's October-December quarterly earnings beat estimates. * Future Retail said late on Thursday it swung to a net profit of 217.4 million rupees in the October-December period from a loss of 204.1 million rupees a year earlier. * Traders say operating margins were higher than estimated and cited attractive price levels for Future Retail shares. * On Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India allowed foreign investors to buy into the stock. * The central bank, in January, had placed restrictions on FIIs purchase of the stock as foreign shareholding had crossed the permissible limit of 24 percent. * Future Retail shares were up 8.35 percent at 88.25 rupees at 0802 GMT. The shares rose as much as 20 percent earlier in the session. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o