* Shares in India's Future Retail rose as much as 20 percent after the company's October-December quarterly earnings beat estimates. * Future Retail said late on Thursday it swung to a net profit of 217.4 million rupees in the October-December period from a loss of 204.1 million rupees a year earlier. * Traders say operating margins were higher than estimated and cited attractive price levels for Future Retail shares. * On Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India allowed foreign investors to buy into the stock. * The central bank, in January, had placed restrictions on FIIs purchase of the stock as foreign shareholding had crossed the permissible limit of 24 percent. * Future Retail shares were up 8.35 percent at 88.25 rupees at 0802 GMT. The shares rose as much as 20 percent earlier in the session. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)