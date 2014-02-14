* USD/INR trading at 62.30/31 versus its close of 62.42/43 on Thursday, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies while a drop in wholesale price inflation also aids. * India's wholesale price-based inflation eased to an eight-month low in January as food prices moderated, offering some relief to policymakers who have long battled to get a handle on surging prices. * Weaker sales data in the United States also raised some investors' expectations for a slower reduction in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stimulus, aiding all emerging market currencies. * Local shares trading down 0.1 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)