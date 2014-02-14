* USD/INR trading near session lows at 62.16/17 versus its close of 62.42/43 on Thursday, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and a lower-than-expected wholesale price inflation print. * Traders say corporates seen selling dollars ahead of the interim budget due to be presented on Monday. * India's wholesale price-based inflation eased to an eight-month low in January as food prices moderated, offering some relief to policymakers who have long battled to get a handle on surging prices. * Local shares closed up 0.9 percent, hurting sentiment for the greenback. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)