* Low expectations from the interim budget, stable inflation
data, positive foreign flows and December-quarter results are
strong enough cues for markets to rise even if the budget does
not surprise positively.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present an interim budget
on Monday at 0530 GMT for 2014/15 fiscal year, ahead of national
elections due in the next three months.
* "Markets will try to understand the contours of the fiscal
deficit, which is likely to be pegged at below 4.8 percent.
Moreover, any indirect-tax benefit to any sector may have an
impact on the corresponding stock prices," said Dipen Shah, Head
of Private Client Group Research, Kotak Securities.
* Sequential improvement in Indian companies' profits for
October-December implies earnings would now become a tailwind,
supporting shares, than a headwind as in the past, analysts say.
* Foreign flows would remain on the watch after overseas
investors turned buyers for two consecutive sessions till
Thursday, after earlier snapping their nine-day selling streak
till Tuesday in secondary share market.
* Holders of Indian pharmaceutical shares keenly await U.S. Food
and Drug Administration commissioner's news conference in Mumbai
on Tuesday after her interactions with the local regulator as
well as pharmaceutical company executives.
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK) share tender offer of $1
billion to raise its stake in the Indian unit, GlaxoSmithKline
Pharmaceuticals, will start on Feb. 18 and end on
March 5, the manager to the offer said in a notice to the
exchanges on Monday.
* Global cues: Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate decision would shed
further light on where Abenomics is headed, while Federal Open
Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting minutes on Wednesday would
give further insight on tapering of its bond-buying stimulus.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Interim budget for 2014/15 fiscal year
Tues: BOJ rate decision
ABB India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
earnings
GSK's $1 bln share tender offer for Indian unit to start
U.S. FDA commissioner Hamburg to address a news conference
in Mumbai
Wed: Bank of England, FOMC meet minutes
Thurs: U.S. CPI data, BOJ meet minutes
Fri: India's foreign reserves and bank lending data.
