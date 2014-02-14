* Low expectations from the interim budget, stable inflation data, positive foreign flows and December-quarter results are strong enough cues for markets to rise even if the budget does not surprise positively. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present an interim budget on Monday at 0530 GMT for 2014/15 fiscal year, ahead of national elections due in the next three months. * "Markets will try to understand the contours of the fiscal deficit, which is likely to be pegged at below 4.8 percent. Moreover, any indirect-tax benefit to any sector may have an impact on the corresponding stock prices," said Dipen Shah, Head of Private Client Group Research, Kotak Securities. * Sequential improvement in Indian companies' profits for October-December implies earnings would now become a tailwind, supporting shares, than a headwind as in the past, analysts say. * Foreign flows would remain on the watch after overseas investors turned buyers for two consecutive sessions till Thursday, after earlier snapping their nine-day selling streak till Tuesday in secondary share market. * Holders of Indian pharmaceutical shares keenly await U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner's news conference in Mumbai on Tuesday after her interactions with the local regulator as well as pharmaceutical company executives. * GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK) share tender offer of $1 billion to raise its stake in the Indian unit, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, will start on Feb. 18 and end on March 5, the manager to the offer said in a notice to the exchanges on Monday. * Global cues: Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate decision would shed further light on where Abenomics is headed, while Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting minutes on Wednesday would give further insight on tapering of its bond-buying stimulus. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Interim budget for 2014/15 fiscal year Tues: BOJ rate decision ABB India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals earnings GSK's $1 bln share tender offer for Indian unit to start U.S. FDA commissioner Hamburg to address a news conference in Mumbai Wed: Bank of England, FOMC meet minutes Thurs: U.S. CPI data, BOJ meet minutes Fri: India's foreign reserves and bank lending data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)