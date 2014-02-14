* India's debt and forex markets will await Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram's interim budget speech on Monday where he will unveil the government's fiscal deficit for 2013/14 as well as the deficit targets and borrowing numbers for the next year. * Investors largely expect Chidambaram to stick to his fiscal deficit target, but analysts will closely watch whether he pushes some subsidies and spending into next year. * Bond dealers say market largely expecting a gross borrowing target around 6.2-6.4 trillion rupees for FY15. * Rupee traders will look for the expenditure numbers from the budget with the currency likely to see a small rally if the fiscal deficit is contained within 4.8 percent of the GDP. * Otherwise, a higher budget deficit will hurt stocks and rupee. The rupee is expected to hold in the current 62.05 to 63 range to the dollar next week. * U.S. FOMC minutes due next week will be watched with a hawkish view likely as the Fed resumed tapering move despite weak payrolls. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to present interim budget for 2014/15 at 0530GMT. Wed: Jan FOMC minutes. Money supply data. Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)