ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit in cautious trading, China AMCs wider
HONG KONG, April 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets continued on a cautious note on Wednesday as geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment with Chinese names trading generally wider.
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement EPIC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 25, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.981
Yield 1.254 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13.3bp
Over the 1.0 pct Due 2019 FRTR
Payment Date February 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis
Ratings AA (S&P) & AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1035755674
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
HONG KONG, April 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets continued on a cautious note on Wednesday as geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment with Chinese names trading generally wider.
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago