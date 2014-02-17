* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.8 percent. * Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod to the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on economic growth. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 158.6 million rupees ($2.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * On watch, Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram will present the interim budget for 2014/15 fiscal year, current government's last financial statement ahead of the general elections due by May. For a preview, see * Low expectations from the interim budget, stable inflation data, positive foreign flows and December-quarter results are strong enough cues for markets to rise even if the budget does not surprise positively. ($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)