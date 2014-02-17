* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.8 percent.
* Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod to
the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled
with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on
economic growth.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 158.6 million
rupees ($2.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* On watch, Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram will
present the interim budget for 2014/15 fiscal year, current
government's last financial statement ahead of the general
elections due by May. For a preview, see
* Low expectations from the interim budget, stable inflation
data, positive foreign flows and December-quarter results are
strong enough cues for markets to rise even if the budget does
not surprise positively.
($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees)
