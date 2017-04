* USD/INR is expected to open little changed from its close of 61.9250/9350 on Friday ahead of the interim budget announcement due to start at 0530 GMT. * The pair is currently seen trading at 61.91/62.00 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market and is seen holding in a 61.80 to 62.20 range during the day. * Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar will however hurt sentiment for the pair and limit any sharp downside. * Traders will also watch the domestic share and debt market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod to the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on economic growth. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)