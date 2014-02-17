* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.81 percent on Friday, is seen moving in a 8.78 to
8.88 percent ahead of the interim budget announcement due to
start at 0530 GMT.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will detail gross borrowing
for the fiscal year beginning in April in his interim budget
which will be key for bonds. For a preview, see
* Dealers expect gross borrowing to be in a range of 5.8-6.4
trillion rupees, based on the government's previously outlined
fiscal deficit target of 4.2 percent for 2014/15, and any sharp
deviation from these numbers, particularly on the higher side,
will cause a sharp sell-off.
* U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after steep
losses in the previous session, but their uptrend could unravel
as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data has raised
doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery.
