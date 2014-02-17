* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.81 percent ahead of the interim budget presentation due to start at 0530 GMT. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will detail gross borrowing for the fiscal year beginning in April in his interim budget which will be key for bonds. For a preview, see * Dealers expect gross borrowing to be in a range of 5.8-6.4 trillion rupees, based on the government's previously outlined fiscal deficit target of 4.2 percent for 2014/15, and any sharp deviation from these numbers, particularly on the higher side, will cause a sharp sell-off. * U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after steep losses in the previous session, but their uptrend could unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)