* USD/INR edges higher at 61.96/97 from its close of
61.9250/9350 on Friday ahead of the interim budget presentation
due to start at 0530 GMT.
* Dealers largely expect Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to
stick to his fiscal deficit aim of 4.8 pct this FY; will also
look at market borrowing numbers for FY15.
* "Big expenditure numbers will be negative for the rupee," says
a dealer with a state-run bank.
* Traders will also watch domestic stock and debt markets for
clues on the direction of foreign fund flows.
* Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod to
the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled
with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on
economic growth.
* Local shares up 0.4 pct.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)