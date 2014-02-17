* USD/INR edges higher at 61.96/97 from its close of 61.9250/9350 on Friday ahead of the interim budget presentation due to start at 0530 GMT. * Dealers largely expect Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to stick to his fiscal deficit aim of 4.8 pct this FY; will also look at market borrowing numbers for FY15. * "Big expenditure numbers will be negative for the rupee," says a dealer with a state-run bank. * Traders will also watch domestic stock and debt markets for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Most Asian share markets edged higher on Monday in a nod to the resilience of Wall Street, but Japanese stocks struggled with both a stronger yen and a surprisingly weak reading on economic growth. * Local shares up 0.4 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)