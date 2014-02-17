*Shares in India's Jet Airways rose more than 6 percent as traders expect Etihad may be forced to make an open offer to retail shareholders after a source tells Reuters that market regulator has served notice to the Abu Dhabi-based airline. *India's market regulator issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways, asking whether it violated takeover rules in acquiring a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways. *If Etihad has to make an open offer, it will have to buy the shares at 754.74 rupees each, the price at which it agreed to buy a stake in the Indian carrier in April last year, three traders said. *The open offer, if at all it is made, will benefit retail shareholders, one of the traders said. *In April last year, Etihad agreed to buy 27.3 million new shares of Jet at 754.74 rupees per share, the first investment by a foreign airline in an Indian carrier.. *At 0401 GMT, shares in Jet Airways were up 4.81 percent at 226.80 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)