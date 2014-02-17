*Shares in India's Jet Airways rose more than 6 percent
as traders expect Etihad may be forced to make an open offer to
retail shareholders after a source tells Reuters that market
regulator has served notice to the Abu Dhabi-based airline.
*India's market regulator issued a show-cause notice to Etihad
Airways, asking whether it violated takeover rules in acquiring
a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways.
*If Etihad has to make an open offer, it will have to buy the
shares at 754.74 rupees each, the price at which it agreed to
buy a stake in the Indian carrier in April last year, three
traders said.
*The open offer, if at all it is made, will benefit retail
shareholders, one of the traders said.
*In April last year, Etihad agreed to buy 27.3 million new
shares of Jet at 754.74 rupees per share, the first investment
by a foreign airline in an Indian carrier..
*At 0401 GMT, shares in Jet Airways were up 4.81 percent at
226.80 rupees.
