* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.4 percent. * Investors will keenly watch the interim budget due at 0530GMT which will be the current government's last financial statement ahead of the general elections due by May. For a preview, see . * Market participants are not betting on any major policy announcement, but will await the fine print on how Chidambaram meets his fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the current fiscal year, and spending plans for FY15. * Shares of power companies gain after activist-turned-politician Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi on Friday, frustrated by obstacles put in the way of an anti-corruption bill. * Jet Airways shares rose more than 6 percent as traders expect Etihad may be forced to make an open offer to retail shareholders after a source told Reuters that the market regulator has served a notice to the Abu Dhabi-based airline. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 158.6 million rupees ($2.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)