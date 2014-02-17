* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.41 percent and
the broader NSE index gains 0.4 percent.
* Investors will keenly watch the interim budget due at 0530GMT
which will be the current government's last financial statement
ahead of the general elections due by May. For a preview, see
.
* Market participants are not betting on any major policy
announcement, but will await the fine print on how Chidambaram
meets his fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the current
fiscal year, and spending plans for FY15.
* Shares of power companies gain after
activist-turned-politician Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief
minister of Delhi on Friday, frustrated by obstacles put in the
way of an anti-corruption bill.
* Jet Airways shares rose more than 6 percent as
traders expect Etihad may be forced to make an open offer to
retail shareholders after a source told Reuters that the market
regulator has served a notice to the Abu Dhabi-based airline.
* Overseas investors sold shares worth 158.6 million rupees
($2.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows.
* Overseas investors sold shares worth 158.6 million rupees
ers.net)