* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.82 percent after the finance minister announces largely in line borrowing numbers for the next fiscal year. * The government expects the fiscal deficit for FY15 at 4.1 percent of gross domestic product and the gross market borrowing at 5.97 trillion rupees. * Traders said the market was not expecting another round of 500 billion rupees worth debt switch, making the borrowing numbers look slightly positive. Bonds are expected to hold in an 8.70 to 8.90 range during the week. * Traders will continue to monitor movements in the rupee for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)