* USD/INR largely unmoved by the interim budget with the pair at 61.93/94 against its close of 61.9250/9350 on Friday. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram betters his 4.8 percent fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year, now forecasting it at 4.6 percent. * "The rupee has not reacted to the budget as equities have been largely unmoved," says a dealer. * Local stocks up 0.3 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)