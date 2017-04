*India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.35 percent while the broader NSE index up 0.31 percent. *Auto shares gain after the finance minister proposes excise duty reductions on small cars, two-wheelers, commercial and larger vehicles in the interim budget for 2014/15. * Shares in DLF Ltd down 1.1 percent after its December-quarter net profit lagged estimates when adjusted for 1.92 billion rupees of tax credit. *Jet Airways shares gain more than 6 percent as traders expect Etihad may be forced to make an open offer to retail shareholders after a source tells Reuters that market regulator has served notice to the Abu Dhabi-based airline. . (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)