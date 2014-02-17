Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordrhein-Westfalen Land of (NRW)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Jan 16, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 102.9030
Reoffer price 102.9030
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid swaps
Payment Date Feb 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000NRW23C4
