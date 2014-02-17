Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thüeringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.893

Reoffer price 99.893

Yiled 1.022 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank & Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS1036039433

