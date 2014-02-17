Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

Yield 2.415 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Swedbank

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1036494638

