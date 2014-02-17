Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 23, 2018

Coupon 2.1 pct

Payment Date February 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1X3L03

