* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.80 percent on Monday, is seen opening slightly higher tracking weakness in the rupee. * The paper is expected to hold in an 8.75 to 8.85 percent range this week. * Traders will watch movements in the rupee in the absence of any other fresh triggers. * The Reserve Bank of India should strike a balance between price stability and growth when announcing its monetary policy, India's finance minister said on Monday, hinting at his unhappiness over its rate hike decisions. * Brent crude was little changed on Tuesday, staying above $109 a barrel, as robust demand for heating purposes from North America and a weak dollar offset concerns over disappointing U.S. data.