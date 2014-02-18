* USD/INR is expected to open around 61.90-61.95 vs previous close of 61.84/85, tracking negative regional stocks and FX cues. * "The upticks will be sold near 62.30. I am looking at a 61.70-62.30 range for the day," says a dealer with a forex firm. * SGX Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.21 pct, while broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.18 pct. * Emerging Asian currencies trading lower vs dollar. See * The spot pair is currently seen trading at 61.96/61.98 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * The yen inched down against its major counterparts in early trade on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan would hold policy steady as expected and perhaps hint at the possibility of further easing ahead. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)