* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent as slightly better-than-expected borrowing numbers for the next fiscal year continue to aid amid lack of regular debt sales. * The government is not due to sell any long-term debt until the start of the fresh borrowing schedule in April, keeping sentiment for bonds bullish. * The government will sell a gross 5.97 trillion rupees worth of debt in the next fiscal year, lower than market expectations of around 6.2 trillion rupees worth market borrowing. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent range this week. * Traders will, however, continue to watch the rupee's moves for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)