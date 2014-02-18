TAIPEI Feb 18 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, the Apple Inc products maker trading under
the name Foxconn, will list its industrial cable and connector
unit on the Taiwan exchange next year, earlier than initially
stated, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Hon Hai founder and chairman Terry Gou in June said the
company would spin off Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) and
that its initial public offering would take place three years
later.
The unit plans to invest in overseas operations, including a
factory in Pennsylvania, and expand into the automotive
industry, the Journal cited the unit's chief executive, Sidney
Lu, as saying.
The company last month said it is building factories in the
U.S. and Indonesia to diversify away from its 'made in China'
model.
Foxconn representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)