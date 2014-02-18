* USD/INR keeping gains on bunched-up demand for dollar after U.S. holiday on Monday. Pair at 62.12/13 vs 61.84/85 last close. * "Supply is thin and the demand-supply imbalance will keep the pair bid," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * Dealers cite buying by large petrochemical company in early session. * Pair seeming to hold 61.90 downside for now, may see move towards 62.20-62.25. * Local stocks up 0.77 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)