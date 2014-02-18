BUZZ-India's Biocon falls; Q4 profit plunges
** Shares of bio-pharma company Biocon Ltd fall as much as 3.39 pct
* Shares in metal companies are up with the NSE metal index gaining 1.3 percent on value-buying as investors bet on higher global prices and a spurt in Chinese buying, traders say. * Data indicates that both steel and copper prices would be steady in the short term, says one of the dealers. * China trade data points to an active January, Morgan Stanley says in a note, as Chinese steel exports rose 38 percent year-on-year while iron ore imports rose by 32 percent. * London copper was steady on Tuesday after gains in the previous two sessions, supported by a post-Lunar New Year pick up in Chinese buying.. * Chinese imports surged 53.2 percent in January from a year ago to a record high as tight credit conditions late last year encouraged traders to boost shipments. * At 0717 GMT, shares in Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Jindal STeel and JSW Steel were trading up between 1.8 percent and 5 percent. * Both BSE index and NSE index are up about 1 percent (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
** Shares of bio-pharma company Biocon Ltd fall as much as 3.39 pct
Apr 28The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Friday is 6.08 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD