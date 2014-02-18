* Shares in metal companies are up with the NSE metal index gaining 1.3 percent on value-buying as investors bet on higher global prices and a spurt in Chinese buying, traders say. * Data indicates that both steel and copper prices would be steady in the short term, says one of the dealers. * China trade data points to an active January, Morgan Stanley says in a note, as Chinese steel exports rose 38 percent year-on-year while iron ore imports rose by 32 percent. * London copper was steady on Tuesday after gains in the previous two sessions, supported by a post-Lunar New Year pick up in Chinese buying.. * Chinese imports surged 53.2 percent in January from a year ago to a record high as tight credit conditions late last year encouraged traders to boost shipments. * At 0717 GMT, shares in Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Jindal STeel and JSW Steel were trading up between 1.8 percent and 5 percent. * Both BSE index and NSE index are up about 1 percent (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)