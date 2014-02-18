BUZZ-India's Biocon falls; Q4 profit plunges
** Shares of bio-pharma company Biocon Ltd fall as much as 3.39 pct
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.95 percent while broader NSE index was 0.98 percent higher. * Bank shares gain 2.2 percent adding to Monday's 1.2 percent rise after finance minister announced a fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of the GDP, and a gross market borrowing of 5.97 trillion rupees ($96.15 billion), below market expectations.. * Metal stocks up on value-buying as investors bet on higher global prices and a spurt in Chinese buying.. * Tata Steel up 1.8 percent, Hindalco Industries NS> gains 1.9 percent while Jindal Steel and Power up 6.2 percent. * Shares also get a boost after overseas investors bought Indian stock worth 5.22 billion rupees ($84.28 million) on Monday, provisional data showed. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
