* USD/INR headed for biggest daily gain in three weeks, up 0.53 percent, biggest since Jan 27. Pair at 62.18/19 vs 61.84/85 last close. * Gains in local stocks, up 0.7 pct, helping offset gains. * Dealers say absence of supply due to U.S. holiday on Monday helping pair; also oil demand cited. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)