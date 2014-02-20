USD/INR is expected to open stronger compared to its Tuesday's close of 62.21/22 on tracking gains in the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * Foreign exchange and debt markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. * Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday and the dollar firmed, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus despite a recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data. * Traders expect the pair to open at about 62.30 and move in a 62.20 to 62.60 range in the early part of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)