* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.77 percent on Tuesday, is expected to open around 8.80 percent tracking higher U.S. yields. * Foreign exchange and debt markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. * U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed members supported continued tapering of the central bank's bond-buying programme in the absence of a significant change in the economy. * Traders say weakness in the rupee is also expected to hurt bonds and will be watched for direction during the day in the absence of any other key triggers. * The 10-year paper is broadly seen in an 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)