Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million Sterling
Maturity Date September 07, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 106.808
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2016 UKT
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 2.275 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0433107041
