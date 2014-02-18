Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.391

Reoffer price 99.391

Yield 1.126 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44.8bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ, ING, KBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN BE0002462373

