Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Reoffer price 99.868
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Nomura & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1016363308
