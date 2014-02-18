Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.426

Reoffer price 99.976

Yield 1.255 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0237639502

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)