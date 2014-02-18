Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credito Emiliano SPA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.858

Reoffer price 99.858

Reoffer Yield 1.905 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.5bp

Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL & 25.5bp

through 4.25 pct February 2019 BTPS

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC

& Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)