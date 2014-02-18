Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2026

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.745

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, GSI, ING, BBVA & Mediobanca

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1037382535

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)