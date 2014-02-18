Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.237

Reoffer price 101.237

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Citi, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)