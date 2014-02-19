* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.02 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index lower 0.23 percent. * Asian share markets were in a hesitant mood on Wednesday as investors keep a wary eye on interest rates in China, though the euro left the dollar in its dust after more soft U.S. economic data. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.92 billion rupees ($46.92 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * On watch, Bank of England and FOMC meet minutes later in the day. * India's currency, debt and money markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. ($1 = 62.2275 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)