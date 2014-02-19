* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.17 percent, recovering from an early fall, while the broader NSE index is also up 0.14 percent. Both are at their highest intraday levels since Jan. 29. * Software stocks gain on continued optimism about U.S. business outlook, dealers say. * Infosys gains 1.2 percent, Tata Consultancy Services is up 0.8 percent, while Wipro Ltd rises 0.7 percent. * Also boosting sentiment, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.92 billion rupees ($46.9 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)