KUALA LUMPUR Feb 19 Malaysian oil field
services firm Bumi Armada Bhd said it has secured
$381 million worth of contract extensions for its floating
production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Oyo
field located offshore Nigeria.
Bumi Armada said its subsidiaries signed two contracts with
Oceanic Consultants Nigeria to continue chartering the FPSO and
providing operational and maintenance services for the vessel.
Oceanic Consultants Nigeria will provide the FPSO and the
related services to the CAMAC Energy Inc, operator of
the Oyo field.
The contracts run for seven years from January 1 2014 with
an option to extend at a cost of $108 million, Bumi Armada said.
The Bumi Armada FPSO has been deployed to work at the Oyo
field since 2008 under contracts with previous operator Nigerian
Agip Exploration Ltd which ended in December.