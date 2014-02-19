Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 88.838

Reoffer price 87.6505

Yield 10.135 pct

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling and 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 245 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0875628165

