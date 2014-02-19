Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Scania CV AB
Guarantor Scania AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 27bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 27bp
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBS & SEB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1038784119
