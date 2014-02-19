Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 3, 2017

Coupon 10.0 pct

Issue price 99.5675

Yield 10.174 pct

Spread Minus 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond through the 9.0 pct March 2017 TURKGB

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nordea Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1038294531

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)