Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date March 3, 2017
Coupon 10.0 pct
Issue price 99.5675
Yield 10.174 pct
Spread Minus 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond through the 9.0 pct March 2017 TURKGB
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nordea Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1038294531
