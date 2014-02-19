Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Comercial Portugues SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.868

Reoffer price 99.868

Yield 3.422 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.8bp

Over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,

J.P. Morgan, Millennium bcp and Morgan Stanley

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN PTBITIOM0057

