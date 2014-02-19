Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 26, 2019
Coupon 3.917 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
