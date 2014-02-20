* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.66 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index was 0.95 percent lower. * Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday and the dollar firmed after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus despite a recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.68 billion rupees ($75.21 million) on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a sixth session, provisional exchange data shows. * Advanced economies, including the United States, must avoid pulling back stimulus too quickly given the weak global economic recovery and recent market volatility highlights key risks in some emerging markets, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. ($1 = 62.2275 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)