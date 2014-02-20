* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.79 percent after the central bank's announcement of term repo auctions for next month is seen reducing the prospect of bond purchases via open market operations. * The repo auctions next month are meant to address anticipated liquidity tightness emerging from corporate advance tax outflows, the Reserve Bank of India said late on Tuesday. * Bond markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * The 10-year paper is broadly seen in an 8.77 to 8.84 percent range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)